Second vaccination event at Albany Civic Center was a success

“Not again for the money, but I’d do it again for my life.” Those were the words of Catherine Mallory, a lifelong resident of Albany.

She took the opportunity on Saturday to become one step closer to becoming fully vaccinated.

This incentive-based event is an effort to help Dougherty County reach 75% of vaccinated residents. This time they added more lanes to make the vaccination process go smoother.

Dougherty County Administrator Michael McCoy tells me that residents have come from outside the county to roll up their sleeves.

Michael McCoy talks about the success of the vaccination event on Saturday, October 16th (WALB)

“We have had today, as well as last time, folks outside of the community get vaccinated as a result of this event. So it’s been good for Southwest Georgia, even though they have not received the incentive. They still participated in this event because getting vaccinated was important to them,” said McCoy.

McCoy says that he thinks more people showed up this Saturday than at the event four weeks ago.

He tells me the main reason why he thinks people have come from all over.

“This vaccination event has only been done by us in southwest Georgia. So no local government has done this in the state of Georgia except for metro Atlanta,’’ said McCoy.

As for Mallory, she says that she is looking forward to the rest of her day now that she got vaccinated.

“I’m going to go to Subway to get a Steak and Cheese. With my little money, and go home and relax and rest and drink a lot of fluids and continue eating healthy.”

