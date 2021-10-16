Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Ride malfunction at Deep South Fair spooks fairgoers, no injuries reported

Viewer video of the Deep South Fair shows brief panic following a ride malfunction.
Viewer video of the Deep South Fair shows brief panic following a ride malfunction.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga (WCTV) - An incident at the Deep South Fair in Thomas County sparked a bit of panic among fairgoers Saturday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson from the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office, a ride malfunctioned, forcing riders to be stuck for a period of time. One of the people on the ride reportedly had a panic attack, prompting EMS to respond. No one was injured, and the ride restarted afterwards, according to TCSO.

Witness video of the incident shows a number of people running towards the ride. The person recording the video can be heard shouting, “the ride fell down, and it was all the way up in the air and it just fell down.”

WCTV reached out to the Deep South Fair for further comment, but has not yet heard back.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights by night
Valdosta police investigating after fatal shooting, another hospitalized
The incident happened at the Albany State University Homecoming parade on Saturday.
City commission candidate, another issued disorderly conduct citations at ASU Homecoming parade
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 9: Vote for your Play of the Week, get final scores
People gather to protest East Albany liquor license
People gather to protest East Albany liquor license
She has been found safe.
Update: Missing Sumter Co. woman found safe

Latest News

Cars are lined up to get a dose of the Pfizer vaccine
Second vaccination event at Albany Civic Center was a success
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 9: Vote for your Play of the Week, get final scores
Shooting on Morningside Drive
Albany homeowner calls for action after home shot at on Morningside Drive
Police lights by night
Valdosta police investigating after fatal shooting, another hospitalized