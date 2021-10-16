Ask the Expert
Furlow Charter School’s former principal gets teaching license back after allegations

By Nathalie Moreau
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A former assistant principal of Furlow Charter School has received his teaching certification back after a hearing with the State of Georgia.

“It’s very frustrating what we had going on at Furlow at the time of these allegations. Furlow was doing great, it was wonderful working with an amazing group of educators. It was great seeing students coming to school, excited about learning,” said former assistant principal, Jason Williams.

Williams was the former vice-principal at Furlow Charter School in Americus before his teaching certification was suspended due to allegations that were reported to the school’s administration.

Parents, students upset over Furlow Charter principal’s dismissal

“I gave an employee a poor job evaluation, that employee submitted on two different instances an ethics concern to the administration that was forewarned to the Furlow governing board. And the Furlow Governing Board submitted ethics complaints to the Georgia Professional Standards Commission,” said Williams.

Williams had two allegations against him. One was for filling out a Full-Time Equivalent Form stating zero students had dropped out and that those students had been reclassified as homeschool withdrawals, though there was no record of homeschooling at that time.

And the second was for sharing a cell phone picture of male genitalia to another employee after the employee stated they did not want to see it. Williams denied both allegations and all charges were dismissed due to insufficient evidence and his teaching certification suspension was reversed.

Jason Williams- former Principle at Furlow Charter School
Jason Williams- former Principle at Furlow Charter School(WALB)

“It is frustrating. I wasn’t really given an opportunity to voice my side of the story to the Furlow Governing Board. A couple of them interviewed me then they presented what they found during their investigations to the Furlow Governing Board who then, you know, made their decision to demote me first and then to terminate me second. So my next step is just to see what options are out there in the education field. As I said, I really feel driven to teach and to lead and to be involved in the education of tomorrow’s future,” said Williams.

Now that Williams is eligible to teach again in the state of Georgia, teaching at Furlow Charter School again is something he said he has considered.

“If that’s an option, that is something I would consider. There definitely would have to be, maybe some differences from when I was there previously. Just to make sure this doesn’t happen again. Due to maybe possibly disagreements or my vision not aligning with the vision of board members and so that’s something that I would have to consider. Because I don’t want to put myself, you know, in the position again where a simple complaint or allegations that are unsupported your know result in my termination again,” said Williams.

