First Saturday for early voting starts this weekend

By Molly Godley
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The first few days of early voting are over. As of Friday morning, 144 Albany voters cast their ballot.

This Saturday, you’ll be able to come to the Candy Room at 125 Pine Avenue near Flint River Park, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to cast your vote.

Election Supervisor, Ginger Nickerson said you get two Saturdays to vote early this year.

That’s because of Senate Bill 202. She said this addition helps those who work during the week.

So far, she said there haven’t been any issues.

If you want to vote by mail, you must send your application to the election’s office by next Friday.

Ginger Nickerson, Election Supervisor for Dougherty County
Ginger Nickerson, Election Supervisor for Dougherty County(WALB)

“In order to return that ballot, please remember there’s only one dropbox location located at the Pine Avenue address. We will be here from 9 to 5. We only have access to that dropbox weekdays,” said Nickerson.

Nickerson said you can use expedited or regular mail to return your ballot.

She encouraged you to wear a mask and said they sanitize their facilities frequently.

The next Saturday you’ll be able to vote will be October 23.

