First Alert Weather

Temperatures will be staying cooler through the weekend.
By Tommie Owens
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A cold front is moving through the area this evening. There will be a few light showers, but do not expect widespread rainfall or any severe storms. This will bring in northerly winds, so we can expect some cooler temperatures as we head into the overnight hours. Lows will fall into the 50s for some areas. However, a few cooler spots in the 40s are also possible. A light jacket for the early morning might be advised. The biggest changes from the cold front will be here by the start of Sunday with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s. There will be plenty of sunshine during this time as well. This will be a great time to get outside and enjoy the cooler weather and low humidity. Monday will feature a similar forecast, but we will see temperatures begin to warm up by the middle of the workweek with another shot at a cold front appearing during the latter part of the week. We will hold on to the mention of a few more showers and storms for that period as we get closer. However, rainfall is not likely at the moment.

