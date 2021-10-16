Ask the Expert
Coroner praises safe homecoming, encourages Saturday vaccination event

By Molly Godley
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Coroner Michael Fowler congratulated Albany and Dougherty County for having a successful and safe homecoming weekend.

He said there were no suicides, homicides, or drug overdoses after a weekend filled with events.

However, he said there were deaths from COVID-19. Since last Friday, there have been 8 more deaths.

Dougherty Coroner Michael Fowler
Dougherty Coroner Michael Fowler

“It is so important. People are still dying. We’ve had 365 and the trend we’re on, we’re going to reach 400 before the end of the year. You do not have to be a part of that number,” said Fowler.

He said the virus is still very real and still affecting people. He is encouraging people to go out to the next vaccination incentive event this Saturday.

They are only offering Pfizer vaccine.
They are only offering Pfizer vaccine.

The event will be at the Albany Civic Center from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They are only giving the Pfizer vaccine.

Anyone can come to the event, but only Dougherty County residents who are 18 and older will get a $100 gift card.

You must bring a valid ID, vaccination card, and for the gift card, proof of residence. Dougherty County EMS Director Sam Allen assures people they are in good hands.

Sam Allen, Dougherty County EMS Director
Sam Allen, Dougherty County EMS Director

“There will be a Dougherty County ambulance on standby. If you have any problems, please get one of the staff that’s walking around, blow your horn and medical personnel will check you out. I can tell you, we’ve been around 60,000 vaccinations and we’ve only had 3 potential allergic reactions.” said Allen.

They will also be giving out the Pfizer booster shot to those who fit the guidelines.

Anyone can go, but only Dougherty County residents will get the Visa gift card.
Anyone can go, but only Dougherty County residents will get the Visa gift card.

Allen said the best way to get to the vaccination site is by entering on Front Street and West Oglethorpe.

There will be security there to help with traffic flow and guide you to where you need to go.

