Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Albany homeowner calls for action after home shot at on Morningside Drive

By Nathalie Moreau
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One retired Albany homeowner is calling for the community’s help after her house was attacked by a spree of bullets on Thursday.

I was sitting out on my porch yesterday about 2 o’clock and I was sitting there in that chair and I was looking down at my phone and I heard gunshots. But I didn’t think anything about it because we hear it in this area, you know, all the time,” said homeowner, Patricia Kimbrel.

Then her worst nightmare came true.

Retired homeowner Patricia Kimbrel after house shooting
Retired homeowner Patricia Kimbrel after house shooting(WALB)

“And then all of a sudden, I just heard POW, POW, POW and I hit the floor because I realized that they were shooting at my home. And then the next thing I saw was glass going everywhere. I was covered in glass,” said Kimbrel.

Kimbrell says she is now scared for her life after she was attacked in her home on Morningside Drive.

I’m scared, I’m terrified, and I want the community to come together and let’s try to stop this violence because I could have lost my life. When you sit there and you feel a bullet over the top of your head, I thought it was over,” said Kimbrel.

A witness says they saw three men with long black guns shoot at Kimbrell’s home.

“I just retired a couple of years ago, enjoying, was enjoying life, remodeling my home. I was on top of the world until yesterday. And it’s just like my world has just been crushed because of one thing that keeps going through my mind. It could have been the last day of my life. That’s all I could think about, all night long. I sat up all night long thinking that I could have left my family, my children, my grandbabies, it has just done a number on me. It has just, it’s torn me apart,” said Kimbrel.

Police are still investigating the case.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened at the Albany State University Homecoming parade on Saturday.
City commission candidate, another issued disorderly conduct citations at ASU Homecoming parade
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 9: Vote for your Play of the Week, get final scores
People gather to protest East Albany liquor license
People gather to protest East Albany liquor license
She has been found safe.
Update: Missing Sumter Co. woman found safe
Staff at Elephant Refuge International say Bo, the Asian male elephant who arrived three weeks...
Elephant ‘Bo’ settling in quickly at new South Georgia home

Latest News

Police lights by night
Valdosta police investigating after fatal shooting, another hospitalized
Furlow Charter School
Furlow Charter School’s former principal gets teaching license back after allegations
Decision reversed after former Americus principal has certification suspended
Decision reversed after former Americus principal has certification suspended
Albany homeowner calls for end to violence after drive-by shooting
Albany homeowner calls for end to violence after drive-by shooting