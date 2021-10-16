Albany homeowner calls for action after home shot at on Morningside Drive

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One retired Albany homeowner is calling for the community’s help after her house was attacked by a spree of bullets on Thursday.

“I was sitting out on my porch yesterday about 2 o’clock and I was sitting there in that chair and I was looking down at my phone and I heard gunshots. But I didn’t think anything about it because we hear it in this area, you know, all the time,” said homeowner, Patricia Kimbrel.

Then her worst nightmare came true.

Retired homeowner Patricia Kimbrel after house shooting (WALB)

“And then all of a sudden, I just heard POW, POW, POW and I hit the floor because I realized that they were shooting at my home. And then the next thing I saw was glass going everywhere. I was covered in glass,” said Kimbrel.

Kimbrell says she is now scared for her life after she was attacked in her home on Morningside Drive.

“I’m scared, I’m terrified, and I want the community to come together and let’s try to stop this violence because I could have lost my life. When you sit there and you feel a bullet over the top of your head, I thought it was over,” said Kimbrel.

A witness says they saw three men with long black guns shoot at Kimbrell’s home.

“I just retired a couple of years ago, enjoying, was enjoying life, remodeling my home. I was on top of the world until yesterday. And it’s just like my world has just been crushed because of one thing that keeps going through my mind. It could have been the last day of my life. That’s all I could think about, all night long. I sat up all night long thinking that I could have left my family, my children, my grandbabies, it has just done a number on me. It has just, it’s torn me apart,” said Kimbrel.

Police are still investigating the case.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

