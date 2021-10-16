The 57th Annual Peanut Festival Is Back

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) -If you’re looking for some fun weekend plans, the 57th annual Georgia Peanut Festival is back in Sylvester this weekend.

The festival was canceled the past couple of years for more reasons than one.

In 2018, Hurricane Michael came and swamp them out. The years after that they were rained out and then, of course, the 2020 pandemic put a stop to everyone.

Worth County and surrounding area residents are excited to be back to have a weekend full of fun and activities.

Worth County Chamber of Commerce President, Karen Rackley says the setback took away opportunities for businesses to make money. She says the vendors that are participating this weekend have been involved for over 10 years now and are thrilled to be a part of their community.

On Saturday, Oct. 15, there will be a parade in downtown Sylvester from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Then from 11:30 a.m.- 4 p.m., they will gather back at Jeffords Park for more food and fun from the vendors.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.