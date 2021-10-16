Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

The 57th Annual Peanut Festival Is Back

After being cancelled for multiple years the 57th peanut festival is back
After being cancelled for multiple years the 57th peanut festival is back(WALB)
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) -If you’re looking for some fun weekend plans, the 57th annual Georgia Peanut Festival is back in Sylvester this weekend.

The festival was canceled the past couple of years for more reasons than one.

In 2018, Hurricane Michael came and swamp them out. The years after that they were rained out and then, of course, the 2020 pandemic put a stop to everyone.

Worth County and surrounding area residents are excited to be back to have a weekend full of fun and activities.

Worth County Chamber of Commerce President, Karen Rackley says the setback took away opportunities for businesses to make money. She says the vendors that are participating this weekend have been involved for over 10 years now and are thrilled to be a part of their community.

On Saturday, Oct. 15, there will be a parade in downtown Sylvester from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Then from 11:30 a.m.- 4 p.m., they will gather back at Jeffords Park for more food and fun from the vendors.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hole from bullet in window
Albany family shaken after drive-by shooting
She has been found safe.
Update: Missing Sumter Co. woman found safe
People gather to protest East Albany liquor license
People gather to protest East Albany liquor license
The Grille House
The Grill House gives back to the community on 4th anniversary
Dougherty County Corner Michael Fowler
Dougherty Co. Coroner offers unique internship

Latest News

Coroner Michael fowler congratulated the community for having a safe ASU Homecoming weekend.
Coroner praises safe homecoming, encourages Saturday vaccination event
WALB's The Locker Room Report
Week 9: Friday night football scores and schedules
First day of early weekend voting is October 16th
First Saturday for early voting starts this weekend
Greater Valdosta United Way annual Day of Caring
Volunteers tackle ‘Day of Caring’ projects around Lowndes Co.