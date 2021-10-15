Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Weekend rain and cooler temps

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mostly sunny and rather toasty as temperatures topped upper 80s low 90s. Albany tied its record high of 90˜ set in 1970. Into the weekend, a cold front slides across SGA Saturday with very little fanfare. More clouds than rain as chances are slim. A few passing showers otherwise mostly dry. As the front moves away brisk northwest winds takes over ushering in the coolest air of the season.

A fall chill is on tap Sunday with lows low 50s and highs mid 70s. The refreshingly cooler airmass extends into early week. Monday morning the chilliest with lows upper 40s while highs hold in the mid 70s.

Temperatures gradually rise to and slightly above average with mostly dry conditions through the week.

Fortunately it remains quiet in the tropics. Hurricane season officially ends until November 30th.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hole from bullet in window
Albany family shaken after drive-by shooting
She has been found safe.
Update: Missing Sumter Co. woman found safe
People gather to protest East Albany liquor license
People gather to protest East Albany liquor license
The Grille House
The Grill House gives back to the community on 4th anniversary
Dougherty County Corner Michael Fowler
Dougherty Co. Coroner offers unique internship

Latest News

Cold front brings changes
First Alert Weather Friday 6pm
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Seasonably cooler air on the way