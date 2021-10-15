Weekend rain and cooler temps

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mostly sunny and rather toasty as temperatures topped upper 80s low 90s. Albany tied its record high of 90˜ set in 1970. Into the weekend, a cold front slides across SGA Saturday with very little fanfare. More clouds than rain as chances are slim. A few passing showers otherwise mostly dry. As the front moves away brisk northwest winds takes over ushering in the coolest air of the season.

A fall chill is on tap Sunday with lows low 50s and highs mid 70s. The refreshingly cooler airmass extends into early week. Monday morning the chilliest with lows upper 40s while highs hold in the mid 70s.

Temperatures gradually rise to and slightly above average with mostly dry conditions through the week.

Fortunately it remains quiet in the tropics. Hurricane season officially ends until November 30th.

