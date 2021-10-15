Volunteers tackle ‘Day of Caring’ projects around Lowndes Co.

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Bright and early, volunteers gathered for “Day of Caring.”

City and county workers, and South Georgia Medical Center staff, pitched in with clean-up, landscaping, and organizing.

Volunteers packed more than a thousand boxes for seniors at Second Harvest Food Bank.

The YMCA, Humane Society, and Haven also had projects that volunteers helped with.

Volunteers from Moody Air Force Base helped spread pine straw, pressure washed the building, and fixed up the playground at Children’s Advocacy Center.

Executive Director, Ashley Lindsay, says it’s crucial to help keep the area looking good and make it a welcoming atmosphere.

“It lets kids come to a place where they know they are safe and can get help and it helps the volunteers as well to give back to the community and we’re so appreciative as well. It helps us continue to do the work every day and we don’t have to stop and do this kind of stuff,” said Ashley Lindsay.

Greater Valdosta United Way organizes “Day of Caring” in Spring and Fall.

Director, Michael Smith, says it’s wonderful to put this together and allow people to give back and get involved.

After a year with challenges of staff shortages and fundraising, this is a tremendous help for the non-profit organizations.

