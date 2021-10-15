Halloween events are back, VSU kicks off annual Haunted Trail

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -The pandemic has changed how we celebrate things, including Halloween.

Friday kicked off Valdosta State University’s haunted trail.

Campus Recreation, Housing, and Residence Life departments are promising a thrilling experience.

VSU kicks off their haunted trail (WALB)

“We’re back and we’re back better than ever,” said David Shaw, recreation coordinator.

Shaw says it’s been all hands on deck.

From donations and creations for decoration to having campus employees and students be actors.

Theater students even get credit for helping with hair, makeup, and costume.

Shaw says this year, they’ve also had a few challenges along the way with supplies. Like being unable to find certain things due to supply chain issues.

But that hasn’t stopped them, the show must go on.

“Everybody is going to stay in your smaller groups. We aren’t just going to have one long continuous line,” said Shaw.

VSU kicks off their haunted trail (WALB)

Due to the pandemic, there are a few different things people should expect.

There will be groups of 8 to 10.

Shaw says they also implemented some digital media and special effects to enhance the experience.

“Everybody in the community is really excited, students are excited. It’s going to be a good time,” said Shaw.

Fun and a good cause.

Guests are encouraged to bring two nonperishable food items for the VSU Pantry and Closet, which helps support students who need help with food and other basic essentials.

Those who want a scare can expect a 15 to 20 minute, half a mile-long walk with multiple scare zones.

The storyline this year is about a mad scientist and his mad creations at a camp.

The Haunted Trail is not appropriate for young children.

It’s open to the community, with an admission fee.

You are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes in case you have to run.

The Haunted Trail will run the next three weekends, Friday and Saturday nights, starting at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.