Near record warmth is expected this afternoon with highs soaring near 90 degrees. A cold front arrives Saturday with a slight chance of shower for the first part of the day. Temperatures drop into the 50s by Sunday morning. Highs will be in the very comfortable middle 70s Sunday and Monday. The coolest morning will be Monday in the mid to upper 40s. Temperatures moderate to more seasonable levels by next week with tons of sun.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

