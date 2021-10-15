Ask the Expert
Emergency Nurses Week: Recognizing those on the frontlines of the pandemic

Even through the hard times, Dee Dee Rountree feels like she couldn’t do her job without her...
By Nathalie Moreau
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Emergency Nurse week is here to celebrate the dedicated frontline workers that have been around since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has brought a lot of loss both globally and locally.

Dee Dee Rountree is an emergency room nurse who drives over an hour to work each day. This goes to show the work ethic behind these nurses is not one that can easily be replicated.

“It’s not just the money that you make, it’s what you get back from taking care of people and seeing them outside the hospital and they remember you. The thank you notes that you get, you know different things make you feel like you’ve really made a difference. “That’s the biggest thing,” said Rountree.

Rountree has been a nurse since 2003. Working for 18 years, she would have never fathomed working through the COVID-19 pandemic and how many families it has affected.

“Just so much loss, so many families having to go out and tell them you know that their family member didn’t make it and be there for them, comfort them, support them. It’s been a challenge. You take it home with you,” said Rountree.

This week marks Emergency Nurses Week.
Even through the hard times, Rountree feels like she couldn’t do her job without her staff.

“Oh yeah, definitely we couldn’t do it without each other, right down from the housekeeping to my nurses to radiology to lab — all of us we all work together as a team,” said Rountree.

Rountree said the job of an ER nurse is complex because she gets to work with people of all ages and varying diagnoses.

“I think our guys need a lot of recognition for what they do on a daily basis. A lot of challenges out there, not just in our ER, but every ER across the nation,” said Rountree.

Rountree recommends people getting into the field because she feels she has been able to make an impact in other people’s lives.

