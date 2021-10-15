Deerfield-Windsor Knights use talents to give back to community

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Deerfield-Windsor Knights are taking their talents off the field.

Thursday they found a way to make an impact in their community by raising awareness for lung cancer. The football and cheer teams came together and painted dozens of ribbons to send to cancer survivors and ones still in the fight.

The teams added a personal touch by writing their names on the wood ribbons.

That sentiment is something that would get covered by the white paint but a way to make each ribbon personal.

Chris Draft, a former Atlanta Falcon, and spokesperson for the White Ribbon Project helped facilitate this moment to happen.

A moment Head Football Coach Jake McCrae and his team were more than eager to be a part of spreading the love through the Good Life City.

”As a cancer survivor myself it really does add a little extra to it,” said McCrae.

McCrae added, “Because I know what a lot of people go through. A lot of the loneliness, the desperation you can feel going through it, and to know you have people in your corner, even those you don’t know, it’s a big deal. If it takes really little effort to make a difference in somebody’s life, why wouldn’t you do it.”

Junior wide receiver, Chancellor Bacon said, “It gives you a new perspective of life and thinking, and the way you look at people because you never know what anybody is going through and what they’ve been through. I love giving back and I do the best that I can. I just like to affect the community in as many positive ways as I can. I love the community I’m in, I’ve been here my whole life, and I just want to do as much for it as I can.”

The handcrafted ribbons will be distributed to hospitals in the communities and those still in the fight.

