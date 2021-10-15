Colquitt County softball sweeps Walton in first round matchup

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Playoff softball inside the GHSA is heating up.

Many of our southwest Georgia teams still hitting the diamond for the first round.

Let’s start in Moultrie with the region 7-A champs.

Colquitt County played host to Walton.

In the Top of the third of game two. Packers’ Maris Hopper slapped it and it gets a nice bounce over the pitcher, with time to get to first. Morgan Holder makes a run for it and slid into 3rd.

In the Top of the fourth, Katlynn Powers took a bases loaded walk which brought in Holder. Extending the lead 7 to 0 Packers.

Emily Allegood grounded one up the third base line, then Allegood reached secon base and the Packers saw another run cross home plate.

Later in the bottom of the 6th. Amber Brown Smacked a ball to the left field and it dropped in the gap. Allegood for an RBI single moments after.

The Packers won in dominating fashion by sweeping Walton 10 to 1 and 8 to 0 in the earlier game.

Coach Chance Pitts believes this team has momentum going forward.

“We had two weeks off and missed the region tournament last week because of weather so we started off a little slow but I feel like this win will give us some momentum going in to next week for a next opponent, so I’m looking forward to next week to play again. I’m very pleased with how we played we hit the ball very well, it was outstanding, I was very proud of all the girls as a team effort, enjoyed the win for sure” said Pitts.

A big night for Colquitt County.. they will have more action next week.

"

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.