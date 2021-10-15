Coach of the Week: Brookwood’s Shane Boggs

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Each week this season we’ll highlight a coach who made the epic comeback, won a milestone game, or simply out coached the other team.

The week eight Coach of the Week features Shane Boggs of the Brookwood Warriors.

It was a happy homecoming for Brookwood as they secured their first win of the season!

The Warriors got off to great start.

A fumble recovery in the first quarter gave them the momentum they needed.

The Warriors would go on to score a few plays later to get on the board first with a 7-0 lead.

With eight minutes left in the game down five, the Warriors took a kick return to the house, converted a two point conversion, then recovered an onside kick.

They wounded up securing their first win 36 to 26.

Coach Boggs said last Friday night was their most complete game of the season.

“My vision is like you said is to get some confidence from that win and put a few more plays together. i mean we’ve been really close. I think we got the kind of team that can be good on all three phases. The problem is some of those losses, we bring one or two phases to the game and the other one doesn’t play well. So putting them all together which I thought we did for the most part the other night. We scored 36, we run a kick back on special teams, we converted a few onside kicks, we block an extra point and then we got some key stops and turnovers on defense, so it was a great night from that perspective” said Boggs.

Next, The warriors look to make it two in a row as they host Southwest Georgia Academy.

