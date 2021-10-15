Ask the Expert
City commission candidate, another issued disorderly conduct citations at ASU Homecoming parade

The incident happened at the Albany State University Homecoming parade on Saturday.
The incident happened at the Albany State University Homecoming parade on Saturday.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two men were given citations for disorderly conduct at Albany State University’s Homecoming Parade on Saturday.

The men were identified as Anthony Rodriquez Seay and Albany City Commission Candidate Jalen Johnson.

An officer found the two men arguing while patrolling the parade on Pine Avenue.

Both men claimed the other was harassing them. The officer on the scene tried to calm the two down and had to eventually call for backup.

The incident reports states that “based on the actions of the two suspects having a very visible and loud dispute with cursing in a public place, they were both issued a summons for disorderly conduct.”

