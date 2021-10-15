Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Bison calf returned to owner after spotted running loose through N.C. community

Bison on the loose in Brunswick County's Ash community captured and returned to owner
Bison on the loose in Brunswick County's Ash community captured and returned to owner(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - A bison calf seen on the loose in Brunswick County, North Carolina has been returned to its owner, officials say.

The bison calf was spotted in the Ash community on Thursday and Friday, according to WECT. A spokeswoman with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said that the bison is seven months old.

The first bison spotting reported to WECT was on Friday morning when it had been spotted near an elementary school.

Further information about the bison or how it got loose have not been shared at this time.

Brunswick County officials are searching for a buffalo reportedly on the loose near Ash
Brunswick County officials are searching for a buffalo reportedly on the loose near Ash(Lydia Schwake)

Copyright 2021 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hole from bullet in window
Albany family shaken after drive-by shooting
She has been found safe.
Update: Missing Sumter Co. woman found safe
People gather to protest East Albany liquor license
People gather to protest East Albany liquor license
The Grille House
The Grill House gives back to the community on 4th anniversary
Dougherty County Corner Michael Fowler
Dougherty Co. Coroner offers unique internship

Latest News

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students led a "March For Our Lives" rally Saturday, March...
Attorney: Cruz to plead guilty to Parkland school massacre
Johnson & Johnson has asked U.S. regulators to allow booster shots of its COVID-19 vaccine as...
FDA panel takes up tough questions on J&J COVID-19 boosters
Fallen North Carolina Officers Honored in D.C.
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald...
Prosecutors: Capitol Police officer told Jan.6 rioter to hide evidence
An 11-year-old from Brookland is using his golden locks to create awareness for a cause close...
Young mullet champion donates prize money to help foster care groups, inspires others