Bainbridge native serves as member of U.S. Navy’s ‘Silent Service’

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A Bainbridge native is making a name for himself while serving in the U.S. Navy.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Shamar Close is a 2014 Bainbridge High School graduate that joined the Navy six years ago.

Close is stationed at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, homeport to all East Coast ballistic-missile and guided-missile submarines.

“I joined the Navy to see different places, learn new things and help my mother,” said Close.

Now, Close serves as a culinary specialist (submarine), whose responsibilities include preparing food in large quantities and supervising four different posts.

Close said the values required to succeed in the military are similar to those found in Bainbridge.

“I learned hard work and dedication from my hometown,” said Close. “From a young age, I had learned discipline and respect.”

Known as America’s “Silent Service,” the Navy’s submarine force operates a large fleet of technically advanced vessels. These submarines are capable of conducting rapid defensive and offensive operations around the world, in furtherance of U.S. national security.

As a member of the submarine force, Close is part of a rich 121-year history of the U.S. Navy’s most versatile weapons platform, capable of taking the fight to the enemy in the defense of America and its allies.

As Close and other sailors continue to train and perform the missions they are tasked with, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

”Serving in the Navy means that I get to do things that others don’t,” said Close. “I get to protect my country.”

Read the Navy’s full story on Shamar Close here.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.