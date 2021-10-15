Ask the Expert
Albany State Golden Rams look to remain perfect in conference play

Albany State Golden Rams football at homecoming
Albany State Golden Rams football at homecoming(Source: WALB)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State will load the busses for their longest road game of the season so far as they get set to take on Benedict College.

The Golden Rams are a team that’s relentless on defense a part of the game they’ll need to show up against the Tigers.

The Tigers are entering this contest with all the momentum after their big upset win last week against Miles College. Racking up nearly 400 total yards of offense, most of which coming from the run game.

But the Golden Rams feature one of the conference’s top defensive players in Stephan Pierre.

On the other side of the coin, the Rams offense has been humming.. with Dionte Bonneau attacking defenses on the ground and through the air. Coach Gabe Giardina said he’s hoping their best game comes together Saturday.

”Spread the love, spread the love Dionte. You know, I think we’ve got eight different guys to catch touchdown passes. You know, obviously, we got the two-headed monster at tailback and hopefully getting some guys back that have been banged up, and using these three tight ends to try and create mismatches and kind of deceive people out there. I think we’re doing a good job but I think our best game has alluded us as a unit. So, we’re trying to get out there and play physically and spread the love. That’s kind of the theme,” said Giardina.

Rams take on the Tigers Saturday at 2p Eastern.

