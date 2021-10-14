Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

TSA says 40% of employees unvaccinated against COVID-19

The TSA said 40% of its workers remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.
The TSA said 40% of its workers remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Transportation Security Administration said 40% of its workers are unvaccinated against COVID-19, and the deadline is looming.

TSA workers need to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22, right before the busy Thanksgiving travel period.

It takes weeks for doses to kick in, so time is running out.

Even with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, employees would have to get the shot by Nov. 8.

The TSA administrator said the agency is creating contingency plans in case of a staff shortage.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Worth County
4 killed in Worth Co. wreck
1515 Clark Ave. is seeking a liquor license.
Albany City commissioner opposes liquor license for east Albany business
Georgia’s Insurance and Safety Fire commissioner Jim Beck was indicted on 38 counts of fraud,...
Former Georgia insurance commissioner sentenced to 7 years
Jack Harmon, 80, died after waiting almost a week for a hospital bed, so he could get surgery...
Air Force veteran dies waiting for hospital bed; family blames COVID-19
Hole from bullet in window
Albany family shaken after drive-by shooting

Latest News

Police at the scene after an attack in Kongsberg, Norway, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Several...
Norway’s bow-and-arrow killings seen as ‘act of terror’
A Chihuahua belonging to a Lubbock, Texas, couple stowed away in their luggage.
Couple finds pet Chihuahua as stowaway in suitcase
Theresa Bentaas was convicted of manslaughter Friday in the death of her newborn son whose body...
South Dakota mom convicted 40 years after baby was found frozen to death
She was last seen in September.
Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman
Police say a postal worker was shot and killed while delivering mail Wednesday afternoon in...
Ex-girlfriend accused of killing postal worker delivering mail