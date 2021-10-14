Thomasville receives $750K grant for infrastructure improvements

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Recently, Gov. Brian Kemp recognized the City of Thomasville as one of 60 Georgia communities that will receive a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG).

This year, CDBGs have been issued throughout the state with a combined total of $43 million.

Thomasville will receive $750,000 from the grant for proposed water, wastewater and drainage improvements in the Dewey City neighborhood.

“We are extremely appreciative of the funding provided by Governor Kemp and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs,” said Alan Carson, the city manager. “Dewey City, like many areas in our community, requires significant infrastructure upgrades. The approval of this funding is a major step towards improving the infrastructure safety and functionality in this historic area of Thomasville.”

The CDBG program is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and administrated by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (GDCA). Grants are awarded annually on a competitive basis.

“This year, GDCA received more than 100 applications with requests for more than $70 million in funding,” said Carson. “The City of Thomasville was the recipient of $750,000 in CDBG funding for the Fletcherville area in 2017 and 2018. We intend to pursue 2022 CDBG funding for phase two of the necessary improvements in the Dewey City neighborhood.”

Carson said the funding will be used to address water, wastewater, street and stormwater improvements from Alexander Street to Felix Street, and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to Burns Street.

“The proposal includes improvements in water and wastewater services through the replacement of existing water mains in the area as well as the installation of curb and gutter, inlets, fill, and yard drains,” said Carson. “These projects will bring significant improvement to stormwater drainage in the area.”

Also, additional project funding for the proposed infrastructure improvements will come from various sources.

“In total, the project will cost more than $1.6 million,” said Carson. “Additional funding will come from the 2018 SPLOST along with water and wastewater capital budgets.”

The city’s staff is working on plans to schedule a Dewey City informational session in the months to come.

“The goal of this informational session is to provide area residents with insights into the CDBG process, as well as to address any questions the community may have about phase two of the project,” said Sherri Cain, the public outreach manager. “The session will also allow residents of the area to share additional utilities or other concerns with our staff. We look forward to continuing open communications with residents as we work to improve the infrastructure of the Dewey City neighborhood.”

For more information about Community Development Block Grants, you can visit the city’s website or call the City of Thomasville’s Engineering Department at (229) 227-7009.

