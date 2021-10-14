Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a woman that’s been missing for almost a month.

Theresia Annie Williams, 37, was last seen on Sept. 19.

The sheriff’s office said she is known to frequent the North Lee Street and nearby neighborhoods and the Browns Mill Pond area off of Highway 27 in Americus. She is also known to frequent the Society Street area in Albany.

She is described as 5′6 and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 924-4094.

