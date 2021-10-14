Ask the Expert
Seasonably cooler air on the way

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Still looking good with a canopy of high clouds covering SGA. As for the rest of the week a sun/cloud mix and dry with near record warmth. Friday highs top upper 80s around 90 with lows low-upper 60s.

Into the weekend, a cold front tracks east with more clouds and a slight chance for rain. Models are backing down on rain coverage to isolated which means only a passing shower or two otherwise mostly dry. Behind the front drier and cooler air quickly ushers in on brisk northerly winds.

This brings more seasonal fall conditions back Sunday. Temperatures significantly cooler with lows in the low 50s and highs mid 70s. This refreshing airmass holds into early week with even cooler lows upper 40s Monday morning while highs hold mid 70s. Little rain for the week and gradually warming to and near average lows upper 50s low 60s and highs low 80s

In the tropics fortunately quiet. Hurricane season officially ends November 30th.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

