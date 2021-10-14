Player of the Week: Travious Freeman

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - It’s Wednesday, and that means its time to highlight our player of the week.

The player who impacted the game in a special way and helped lead their team to victory.

Following week Eight, one player stood out from the rest.

And this week’s player of the week features Travious Freeman of the Bainbridge Bearcats.

The running back came out ready to make a statement by having his best game of the season against the undefeated Dougherty Trojans.

Travious Freeman rushed for two touchdowns on the night to put the Bearcats up 14-0 after their first two drives.

The sophomore would end the night with 81 total rushing yards and touchdowns.

His performance surged the Bearcats to a 45 to 14 victory, which gave the Trojans first loss of the season.

Freeman believes his hard work finally paid off.

“I think I had my best game because my oline blocked really good for me. My quarterback love communicating with me, he tell me which linebacker and stuff to read and I just play my heart out. I come to practice and work hard everyday so my coaches look at that during film and everything” said Freeman.

Bainbridge looks to get their third win in a row against Dade Christian this Friday.

