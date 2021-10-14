‘Pamper and Prevent’: SGMC encourages women to take charge of their health

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - This month, South Georgia Medical Center is offering an incentive to encourage women to take action for their health.

You can take part in “Pamper and Prevent” by signing up for a mammogram and automatically enter to win a spa package.

During the pandemic, health officials say a lot of people put a hold on their screening mammograms for a year or two.

Now, the hospital is seeing people rush back in, trying to catch up.

They say early detection is key.

The sooner cancer is spotted, the easier it is to treat.

”The majority of the time, these areas are found through mammograms. Generally, if you wait for the patient to find a lump or their primary care provider to find a lump, generally that means the cancer is more advanced and it’s harder to treat. That’s why it’s so important to have screening mammograms to catch these areas early before a mass has formed,” said Lori Trouille, diagnostic breast navigator at SGMC.

SGMC also offers 3-D mammograms.

It’s an imaging test that combines multiple breast X-rays to create a three-dimensional picture.

This technology helps spot cancer even earlier than a normal mammogram.

Click here to sign up for a chance to win in “Pamper and Prevent.”

