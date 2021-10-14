Moultrie event for those struggling with addiction set for Saturday

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A Night of Recovery is this Saturday in downtown Moultrie. The goal is to provide a one-stop place of resources to people struggling with addiction.

Event Coordinator Sean Casteel said he spent 20 years of his life struggling with addiction. He spent 13 years in prison and is now looking to help people in similar situations find a way out.

“Now, I’m seven years clean and I took away from my streets in Colquitt County and affected the community in the wrong way, so now, I want to give back and be able to help heal our land,” said Casteel.

Casteel said while he was in prison, he found God, ultimately helping him leave his addiction behind.

“He changed my life. I don’t have to worry about nothing no more. I don’t have to look over my shoulder anymore or worry about hurting someone or myself,” said Casteel.

Sean Casteel is the organizer of the event. (WALB)

Turning Point, which helps with addiction and mental health, will be there. Yellow Elephant, which helps with suicide awareness, and Life Under the Son, which offers job resources and recovery meetings, will also be at the event.

Something Casteel said makes this event different is the people you will hear from aren’t just professionals, but people who may have gone through similar situations you’re going through.

“The two artists that are coming are two Christian rappers. They come from the same paths of addiction and just being recovered by the blood of Jesus. When you can relate with someone that’s when you break the barrier of addiction,” said Casteel.

They had over 200 people last year and are looking forward to this year.

A Night of Recovery starts Saturday at 4 p.m. on The Square in Moultrie. They have a cornhole game, free food and the concert starts at 6 p.m.

