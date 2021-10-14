The Grill House gives back to the community on 4th anniversary

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you love wings and soul food, you probably already heard of The Grille house in Albany. The restaurant is celebrating four years in business this week.

Owner Cynthia Walker wants to thank the people of Albany for their support of her restaurant. She says she has faced a lot of adversity as a Black female business owner.

Owner Cynthia Walker. (Source: WALB)

Walker attributes her success to the people in the community and wants to pour back into it by helping the homeless in the area.

“If you know a family that is seriously in need of a hot, wholesome meal, call the Grille House at 229-573-7500. Give us the name and information so we can get those meals to them,” said Cynthia Walker.

Feeding Homeless Families (WALB)

In addition, during their celebration, The Grille House is collecting donations for its Feeding Homeless Families Event on November 20th. To donate call 229-573-7500.

