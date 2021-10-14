Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

The Grill House gives back to the community on 4th anniversary

By Nathalie Moreau
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you love wings and soul food, you probably already heard of The Grille house in Albany. The restaurant is celebrating four years in business this week.

Owner Cynthia Walker wants to thank the people of Albany for their support of her restaurant. She says she has faced a lot of adversity as a Black female business owner.

Owner Cynthia Walker. (Source: WALB)
Owner Cynthia Walker. (Source: WALB)

Walker attributes her success to the people in the community and wants to pour back into it by helping the homeless in the area.

“If you know a family that is seriously in need of a hot, wholesome meal, call the Grille House at 229-573-7500. Give us the name and information so we can get those meals to them,” said Cynthia Walker.

Feeding Homeless Families
Feeding Homeless Families(WALB)

In addition, during their celebration, The Grille House is collecting donations for its Feeding Homeless Families Event on November 20th. To donate call 229-573-7500.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Worth County
4 killed in Worth Co. wreck
1515 Clark Ave. is seeking a liquor license.
Albany City commissioner opposes liquor license for east Albany business
Georgia’s Insurance and Safety Fire commissioner Jim Beck was indicted on 38 counts of fraud,...
Former Georgia insurance commissioner sentenced to 7 years
Jack Harmon, 80, died after waiting almost a week for a hospital bed, so he could get surgery...
Air Force veteran dies waiting for hospital bed; family blames COVID-19
Hole from bullet in window
Albany family shaken after drive-by shooting

Latest News

Dougherty County Corner Michael Fowler
Dougherty Co. Coroner offers unique internship
Albany restaurant celebrates anniversary by giving back to the community
Albany restaurant celebrates anniversary by giving back to the community
Dougherty Co. coroner looks to educate students through internship
Dougherty Co. coroner looks to educate students through internship
Albany family shaken after drive-by shooting
Albany family shaken after drive-by shooting