Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

First Alert Weather

Cooler this weekend
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
By Chris Zelman
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

More clouds Today are expected with a very warm afternoon. Tomorrow we flirt with record highs near 90 degrees. A cold front brings a broken line of shower midday Saturday. Much cooler weather follows. Highs fall in to the 70s Sunday with full sun and lows into the upper 40s Monday morning. We warm to seasonable levels mid week next and should stay rain free.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather

Most Read

Worth County
4 killed in Worth Co. wreck
1515 Clark Ave. is seeking a liquor license.
Albany City commissioner opposes liquor license for east Albany business
Georgia’s Insurance and Safety Fire commissioner Jim Beck was indicted on 38 counts of fraud,...
Former Georgia insurance commissioner sentenced to 7 years
Jack Harmon, 80, died after waiting almost a week for a hospital bed, so he could get surgery...
Air Force veteran dies waiting for hospital bed; family blames COVID-19
A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Weekend rain and much cooler
Rain kicks off the weekend
First Alert Weather Wednesday 6pm
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather