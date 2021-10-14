More clouds Today are expected with a very warm afternoon. Tomorrow we flirt with record highs near 90 degrees. A cold front brings a broken line of shower midday Saturday. Much cooler weather follows. Highs fall in to the 70s Sunday with full sun and lows into the upper 40s Monday morning. We warm to seasonable levels mid week next and should stay rain free.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.