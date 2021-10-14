Event for those struggling with addiction set for Saturday in Downtown Moultrie

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A Night of Recovery will be in Downtown Moultrie on Saturday, Oct. 16. Organizers say the goal is to provide a one-stop place of resources to people struggling with addiction.

Sean Casteel, the event organizer, said he spent 20 years of his life struggling with addiction. He spent 13 years in prison and is now looking to help people in similar situations find a way out.

Sean Casteel is the event organizer for A Night of Recovery. (WALB)

“Now I’m seven years clean and I took away from my streets in Colquitt County and affected the community in the wrong way so now I want to give back and be able to help heal our land,” said Casteel.

He said while he was in prison, he found God, ultimately helping him leave his addiction behind.

He was in prison for 13.5 years (WALB)

“He changed my life. I don’t have to worry about anything no more. I don’t have to look over my should anymore or worry about hurting someone or myself,” said Casteel.

Turning Point, which helps with addiction and mental health, will be there, as well as Yellow Elephant that helps with suicide awareness, and Life Under the Son that offers job resources and recovery meetings.

Something Casteel said makes this event different, is the people you will hear from aren’t just professionals, but people who may have gone through similar situations you’re going through.

Sean Casteel (WALB)

“The two artists that are coming are two Christian rappers. They come from the same paths of addiction and are just being recovered by the blood of Jesus. When you can relate with someone that’s when you break the barrier of addiction,” said Casteel.

They had over 200 people last year and are looking forward to this year.

The event starts at 4 p.m. in the Square. They have a cornhole tournament, free food, and a concert at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.