Dougherty Co. Coroner offers unique internship

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler is inspiring teens and young adults to get into the field of forensics through an internship with his office.

“If you ever have like a loved one that has passed, and Mr. Fowler was involved, you’ll never forget it,” said current intern Brianna Milliner.

Mr. Fowler has been a licensed mortician since 1986 and is currently serving his third term as the elected coroner of Dougherty County. Nine years in, he still investigates multiple causes to determine the reason why a person passed away.

“Many times you have to investigate what happened 24 hours prior to that person being deceased. So, what I have to do is backtrack, and pull medical records, and look at the body and see what happened,” said Fowler.

(L to R) Deputy Coroner Rosalie Clements, Intern Brianna Milliner, and intern Deauvion Hawkins (WALB)

Michael Fowler has covered many tragic events, including Hurricane Michael, 9/11, and the tsunami in Thailand just to name a few. He felt a calling to pass along what he has learned to the next generation.

“I feel that it is needed to empower young people coming behind us, so that they can be better than what we are. So That’s why I have a passion for young people that want to be something. I want to be a part of the forensics, or a part of the coroner’s office and what to learn about death,” said Fowler.

Fowler has had over 40 students have come through this program, which is open to both high school and college students.

Albany State Professor Dr. Izumi Okafor says the internship does a lot for the community.

“It’s great, a synergy between the school and the city which is what we call the community or service-learning sort of. the student in a lot because they can easily drive back the campus and explain what they have seen or what has happened,” said Dr. Okafor.

“I do encourage other students if you’re interested go for it you can’t do nothing wrong just go for it and he’s here,” said ASU student and Coroner intern Deauvion Hawkins.

If you would like to get involved in the internship you can reach out to the Dougherty County HR Department for more information on how to apply.

