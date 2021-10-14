APD receives JAG Award, awarded over $80K for criminal justice initiatives

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Wednesday, the City of Albany announced that the Albany Police Department has been awarded the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) in the amount of $83,805.

The JAG Program allows states and local government units, including tribes, to support a broad range of activities to prevent and control crime based on their own states and local needs and conditions.

Grant funds can be used for state and local initiatives, technical assistance, training, personnel, equipment, supplies, contractual support and information systems for criminal justice.

The funds can also be used for any or more of the following programs areas:

Law enforcement programs

Prosecution and court programs

Prevention and education programs

Corrections and community corrections programs

Drug treatment and enforcement programs

Planning, evaluation and technology improvement programs

Crime victim and witness programs (other than compensation)

Mental health programs, related law enforcement, corrections, behavioral programs and crisis intervention teams.

The city said this award will be used to support criminal justice initiatives that fall under one or more of the allowable programs above. Funded programs or initiatives may include multijurisdictional drug and gang task forces, crime prevention and domestic violence programs, courts, corrections, treatment, justice information sharing initiatives or other programs to reduce crime and/or enhance public/officer safety.

