Albany family shaken after drive-by shooting

Hole from bullet in window
Hole from bullet in window(WALB)
By Kiera Hood
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany couple said they’re living in fear after their home was shot up while they were sleeping Sunday.

“God bless you all, whoever did it. God bless you because you have changed my life. You all have changed my life,” said Melissa Jordan.

Melissa Jordan and her soon-to-be husband
Melissa Jordan and her soon-to-be husband(WALB)

A total of 16 bullets were collected at Jordan’s home in the 900 block of West Society Avenue early Sunday morning.

Jordan was overtaken with emotions as she walked through her home, looking at the damage from the front door, to the living room, to the bedroom.

“It was like a war movie. We were running, trying to dodge bullets like we were in Vietnam somewhere. The shooting wouldn’t stop,” Jordan described.

She said she had only been living in the home for about a month and had no clue why anyone would do something like this.

Jordan said she is now looking for somewhere to live because she no longer feels comfortable staying at the home.

The Albany Police Department provided WALB News 10 with an incident report.

The cause of what led to the shooting has not been determined and no suspects have been arrested at this time.

The case is being investigated as an aggravated assault with a firearm.

