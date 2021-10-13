Weekend rain and much cooler

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Still looking good with a sun/cloud mix across SGA. As for the rest of the week, near record warmth and dry. Highs top upper 80s around 90 with lows low-upper 60s.

We’re tracking a cold front that’ll slide into the region heading into the weekend. This brings rain chances back but only a slight chance for isolated showers. Not a wash out nor an all day rain event. The front quickly slides east allowing drier and cooler air to take over.

Sunday is your outdoor fall day with abundant sunshine and highs in the 70s. This refreshing airmass brings cool 50s for a few mornings. Rather pleasant and dry through midweek.

In the tropics only one area of interest being watched by the NHC. The probability remains low for tropical development over the next 5 days however rainy weather likely over portions of the Bahamas. Hurricane season doesn’t officially end until November 30th.

