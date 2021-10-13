VLCDA highlights the economic importance of the manufacturing industry

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County and Valdosta city leaders proclaimed this week as “Manufacturing Week.” It’s designed to celebrate and highlight local industry.

Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority’s mission is to bring industrial development to the community.

Due to location, strong logistical infrastructure, and supply chain, the area provides companies the ability to move products quickly and efficiently, which is a big plus.

VLCDA Chairman, Brad Folsom shares another important factor that’s played a role in the area’s success.

“I think everyone’s mind goes to the location and that sort of thing and the confluence of interstate and rails, but I think it’s more important that Valdosta, Lowndes County has built a tremendous business environment,” said Folsom.

VLCDA celebrate Manufacturing week. (WALB)

Currently, there’s a total of 117 manufacturing companies in town, employing about 4,000 people.

“We don’t always get the opportunity to celebrate our manufacturers here in Lowndes County so this puts a spotlight on them and the impact they bring to our county and community in terms of employment and economic impact,” said Folsom.

During the pandemic, Valdosta-Lowndes County gained many industry projects, both new and existing expansions.

They say industrial growth continues on an upwards trend.

“Even with the COVID issues going on, we’ve had a pretty significant success story going on. We brought about 200 jobs and about 192 million in capital investment,” said Folsom.

Companies like Archer Daniels Midland, Saft America, South Georgia Pecan, Steeda Manufacturing, along with newcomers Arglass Yamamura, Supreme Boats, and Bimbo QSR, play an integral part of Lowndes County’s manufacturing landscape.

Folsom says not only are they glad to bring new companies to town but also help the current ones grow and be successful.

“I think we have a great business environment, a great place to do business and I’m fortunate to be able to be part of the business community here and try to help it grow,” said Folsom.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.