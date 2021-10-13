Valdosta sewer overflow blamed on grease clog

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, the City of Valdosta was notified of a possible sewer overflow at the 1400 block of Williams Street.

City staff unblocked the line and stopped the overflow, which was caused by a FOG (fats, oils, and grease) blockage. City officials said the blockage resulted in about 20 gallons of sewage entering a storm drain and discharging into One Mile Branch.

The city said the level of potential contamination to the area is minimal and that the public is advised to avoid contact with the water around to 1400 block of Williams Street for the next seven days.

“The City’s FOG Prevention Division continues to urge all customers to refrain from dumping waste cooking fats, oils, and grease down their home or business drains for the protection of their personal property, as well as the public sanitary sewer collection system,” the city said in a release. “City staff will continue distributing educational door hangers to homes and businesses in the general area to inform citizens on how to properly dispose of cooking fats, oils, and grease and how they can prevent this occurrence in the future.”

The city provided the following tips:

Never pour fats, oil or grease down the drain

Fats, oils and grease clog pipes at your house and in the city’s utility infrastructure system. The blockage can cause raw sewage to back up into your home, your yard, your streets and waterways.

Grease in your pipes leads to increased plumbing costs.

Money spent on costly cleanups of sewage spills leads to increased utility bills.

What you can do with your leftover fats, oil and grease

Discard leftover fat, oil, or grease into the trash.

If you put them into the trash

Pour cooled grease into an empty can or plastic container before tossing it in the trash.

Scrape food scraps from dishes into the trash.

Collect leftover or expired oils (salad dressing, cooking oils, etc.) in containers; absorb liquids with coffee grounds, cat litter, or paper towels; toss in the trash.

Use rubber scrapers and paper towels to remove oil and grease from cookware.

Avoid using a garbage disposal.

Put baskets or strainers into sinks to catch food scraps and then empty them in the trash.

For more information, call (229) 259-3592 or send an email here.

