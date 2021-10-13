Ask the Expert
Valdosta seeking volunteers to help clean up veterans’ headstones

Some headstones belonging to veterans at Sunset Hill Cemetery.
Some headstones belonging to veterans at Sunset Hill Cemetery.(WALB)
By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta’s Public Works Department wants to give back to the soldiers who gave it all.

They’re looking for volunteers to help clean the headstones of veterans buried at Sunset Hill Cemetery.

To honor those veterans, the clean up will be done twice a year. One in the fall, close to Veterans Day, and the other in the spring, close to Memorial Day.

Valdosta Public Works is looking for volunteers to help clean the headstones of veterans buried...
Valdosta Public Works is looking for volunteers to help clean the headstones of veterans buried at Sunset Hill Cemetery.(WALB)

They want people to get involved and give back to the fallen.

”It’s a good outreach to help and show the appreciation of people that have fallen. The families that had soldiers that had fallen, they are no longer able to clean up a lot of them. They’re elderly, passed away, and it’s multiple generations. So, it’s just something we need to do as a community,” Mark Coppage, Sunset Hill Cemetery supervisor, said.

To honor veterans, the clean up will be done twice a year.
To honor veterans, the clean up will be done twice a year.(WALB)

The first cleanup will be Saturday, from 9 a.m.-noon.

To sign up, click here.

