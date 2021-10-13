Tift Co. Chamber hosts inaugural blood drive

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Tifton-Tift County Chamber of Commerce held its first blood drive for cancer patients who need blood transfusions.

It was held in the Cato Knights parking lot in downtown Tifton on Wednesday.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, blood donor participation declined and volunteers are needed for this cause, according to the Red Cross.

Chamber President Melody Cowart is a six-year cancer survivor. Cowart said she knows how important these donations are for anyone battling cancer.

She participated in this year’s blood drive in support of herself and many others that have to deal with cancer.

Donating blood is key for cancer patients.

“Donating blood is very important for any cancer, for any type of treatment because cancer patients need blood donations, no matter what type of treatment they’re doing,” Eve Copeland-Brechbiel, Chamber communications manager, said. “Cancer does not discriminate based on blood types so everyone can get cancer. So everyone, of every blood type, needs to donate.”

Although it was the first drive, the Chamber plans to make this an annual event.

If you would like to still donate blood, call the Tifton-Tift County Chamber of Commerce at (229) 382-6200 to set up an appointment.

