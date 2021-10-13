Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Tift Co. Chamber hosts inaugural blood drive

The Tift County Chamber of Commerce held its first blood drive for cancer patients who need...
The Tift County Chamber of Commerce held its first blood drive for cancer patients who need blood transfusions.(WALB)
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Tifton-Tift County Chamber of Commerce held its first blood drive for cancer patients who need blood transfusions.

It was held in the Cato Knights parking lot in downtown Tifton on Wednesday.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, blood donor participation declined and volunteers are needed for this cause, according to the Red Cross.

Chamber President Melody Cowart is a six-year cancer survivor. Cowart said she knows how important these donations are for anyone battling cancer.

She participated in this year’s blood drive in support of herself and many others that have to deal with cancer.

Donating blood is key for cancer patients.

“Donating blood is very important for any cancer, for any type of treatment because cancer patients need blood donations, no matter what type of treatment they’re doing,” Eve Copeland-Brechbiel, Chamber communications manager, said. “Cancer does not discriminate based on blood types so everyone can get cancer. So everyone, of every blood type, needs to donate.”

Although it was the first drive, the Chamber plans to make this an annual event.

If you would like to still donate blood, call the Tifton-Tift County Chamber of Commerce at (229) 382-6200 to set up an appointment.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Worth County
4 killed in Worth Co. wreck
Georgia’s Insurance and Safety Fire commissioner Jim Beck was indicted on 38 counts of fraud,...
Former Georgia insurance commissioner sentenced to 7 years
Markeise Dennis was convicted of shooting at several Albany State University band fraternity...
Man sentenced in 2020 ASU fraternity shooting
1515 Clark Ave. is seeking a liquor license.
Albany City commissioner opposes liquor license for east Albany business
Two people were charged after killing an alligator out of season.
2 charged after killing alligator out of hunting season at Lake Seminole

Latest News

Desmond Dilorenzo has resigned as the Homerville police chief.
Homerville police chief resigns
The dinner will be on Nov. 24 at 1005 Cherry Ave.
Albany organizations gearing up to provide community with Thanksgiving dinner
South Georgia Medical Center (Source: WALB)
SGMC to host lunch and learn event about breast cancer
WALB's Sweet Tea & History Podcast
Sweet Tea & History: Fitzgerald, what the cluck is up with these chickens?