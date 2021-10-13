SGMC to host lunch and learn event about breast cancer

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) is asking you to save the date for an upcoming event.

The medical center will be hosting a breast cancer lunch and learn event later this month.

Dr. Jacqui O’Kane will be speaking on breast cancer signs, symptoms and treatment options.

The event will be held on Oct. 29 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the Carrie Dorsey Perry Memorial Library in Nashville.

There will also be a complimentary lunch and giveaways.

SGMC is asking those interested to pre-register.

Pre-register by clicking here.

