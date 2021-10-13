Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

SGMC to host lunch and learn event about breast cancer

South Georgia Medical Center (Source: WALB)
South Georgia Medical Center (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) is asking you to save the date for an upcoming event.

The medical center will be hosting a breast cancer lunch and learn event later this month.

Dr. Jacqui O’Kane will be speaking on breast cancer signs, symptoms and treatment options.

The event will be held on Oct. 29 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the Carrie Dorsey Perry Memorial Library in Nashville.

There will also be a complimentary lunch and giveaways.

SGMC is asking those interested to pre-register.

Pre-register by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Worth County
4 killed in Worth Co. wreck
Georgia’s Insurance and Safety Fire commissioner Jim Beck was indicted on 38 counts of fraud,...
Former Georgia insurance commissioner sentenced to 7 years
Markeise Dennis was convicted of shooting at several Albany State University band fraternity...
Man sentenced in 2020 ASU fraternity shooting
1515 Clark Ave. is seeking a liquor license.
Albany City commissioner opposes liquor license for east Albany business
Two people were charged after killing an alligator out of season.
2 charged after killing alligator out of hunting season at Lake Seminole

Latest News

Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission
Albany-Dougherty EDC to host its first regional job fair
Darrion Ratliff is Georgia's youngest certified elections official.
Meet Darrion, Ga’s youngest certified election worker
WALB
Next Dougherty Co. vaccine incentive event set for Saturday
WALB
Liberty House observing Domestic Violence Awareness Month