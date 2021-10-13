Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Killed on Zoom: Dad held after toddler finds gun, shoots mom

FILE: Generic graphic for crime stories.
FILE: Generic graphic for crime stories.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) - Police in central Florida have arrested the 22-year-old father of a toddler who fatally shot his mother while she was on a Zoom call for work. Police say the 2-year-old found a loaded handgun in his “Paw Patrol” backpack.

Veondre Avery was arrested Tuesday and charged with negligent manslaughter and unsafe storage of a firearm.

Altamonte Springs police say the little boy fired a single shot on Aug. 11 that hit his mother, Shamaya Lynn, in the head.

A co-worker on the Zoom call and Avery both dialed 911 for help. The Seminole County State Attorney’s Office said Avery is being held without bond.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Worth County
4 killed in Worth Co. wreck
Georgia’s Insurance and Safety Fire commissioner Jim Beck was indicted on 38 counts of fraud,...
Former Georgia insurance commissioner sentenced to 7 years
Markeise Dennis was convicted of shooting at several Albany State University band fraternity...
Man sentenced in 2020 ASU fraternity shooting
1515 Clark Ave. is seeking a liquor license.
Albany City commissioner opposes liquor license for east Albany business
Two people were charged after killing an alligator out of season.
2 charged after killing alligator out of hunting season at Lake Seminole

Latest News

South Georgia Medical Center (Source: WALB)
SGMC to host lunch and learn event about breast cancer
WALB's Sweet Tea & History Podcast
Sweet Tea & History: Fitzgerald, what the cluck is up with these chickens?
City officials said the blockage resulted in about 20 gallons of sewage entering a storm drain...
Valdosta sewer overflow blamed on grease clog
Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission
Albany-Dougherty EDC to host its first regional job fair
The Lee County Board of Commissioners
Lee Co. commissioners hear proposed amendment for solar zoning ordinance