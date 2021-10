HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Homerville City Council has approved the resignation of Police Chief Desmond Dilorenzo, according to City Attorney Jeff Helms.

Helms said Dilorenzo will be paid by the city until the end of the year.

Effective Wednesday, Lonnie Webb will be the interim police chief until the end of the year.

