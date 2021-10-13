First Alert Weather
Near record warmth before a big cool down
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Pleasant starts with some patchy fog and toasty afternoon the next 2 days. By Friday we will be flirting with record high temperatures. A cold front arrives Saturday with a slight chance of showers. Cooler temperatures follow. Highs fall into the 70s by Sunday and lows in the 50s. Fall finally returns to Southwest Georgia !
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.