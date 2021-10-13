Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Dry until the weekend

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A sun/cloud mix with seasonably warm low-mid 80s Tuesday. Other than some passing clouds little fanfare with high pressure and a very dry airmass dominating the rest of the week. Warmer reading continue as highs top upper 80s low 90s which flirts with records readings Thursday and Friday. Mornings remain rather nice with lows in the low-mid 60s.

Look for a pattern change as a cold front tracks across the region Saturday. Moisture will be limited however rain chances return with isolated showers through the afternoon. Expect a quick transition as the front slides across SGA ushering in drier and cooler air for Sunday. You’ll feel the autumn air as lows drop into the 50s with highs in the 70s into early week.

In the tropics there’s only one area of interest being watch by the NHC. An area of disturbed weather in the eastern Caribbean has a low probability of tropical development over the next 5 days. However rainy weather likely over Hispaniola and portions of the Bahamas. There’s no threat to the southeast.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Worth County
4 killed in Worth Co. wreck
Georgia’s Insurance and Safety Fire commissioner Jim Beck was indicted on 38 counts of fraud,...
Former Georgia insurance commissioner sentenced to 7 years
Markeise Dennis was convicted of shooting at several Albany State University band fraternity...
Man sentenced in 2020 ASU fraternity shooting
The S.O.S. wants a federal probe
SOS Raffensperger wants DOJ probe of Fulton shredding
Two people were charged after killing an alligator out of season.
2 charged after killing alligator out of hunting season at Lake Seminole

Latest News

Rain kicks off the weekend
First Alert Weather Monday 6pm
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert 4PM Weather Forecast 10/12/21
WALB First Alert Weather 4 PM 10/12/21
WALB First Alert Weather
Near Record Warmth Later This Week