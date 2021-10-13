Dry until the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A sun/cloud mix with seasonably warm low-mid 80s Tuesday. Other than some passing clouds little fanfare with high pressure and a very dry airmass dominating the rest of the week. Warmer reading continue as highs top upper 80s low 90s which flirts with records readings Thursday and Friday. Mornings remain rather nice with lows in the low-mid 60s.

Look for a pattern change as a cold front tracks across the region Saturday. Moisture will be limited however rain chances return with isolated showers through the afternoon. Expect a quick transition as the front slides across SGA ushering in drier and cooler air for Sunday. You’ll feel the autumn air as lows drop into the 50s with highs in the 70s into early week.

In the tropics there’s only one area of interest being watch by the NHC. An area of disturbed weather in the eastern Caribbean has a low probability of tropical development over the next 5 days. However rainy weather likely over Hispaniola and portions of the Bahamas. There’s no threat to the southeast.

