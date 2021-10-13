Albany organizations gearing up to provide community with Thanksgiving dinner

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four community organizations known as Organizations That Care (OTC) are coming together once again to provide the Albany community with Thanksgiving dinner.

The dinner is scheduled for Nov. 24, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at 1005 Cherry Avenue.

Organizations That Care consists of Our Kids, Our Future, LLC., the John-Trell Foundation, One Albany, and The X for Boys.

The organizations said they are aiming to provide meals to 1,200 Albany families. Last year, they feed over 600 families.

To donate, become a sponsor, or a volunteer, contact Shavokia Bryant at (678) 631-8178.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.