Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Albany organizations gearing up to provide community with Thanksgiving dinner

The dinner will be on Nov. 24 at 1005 Cherry Ave.
The dinner will be on Nov. 24 at 1005 Cherry Ave.(Organizations That Care)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four community organizations known as Organizations That Care (OTC) are coming together once again to provide the Albany community with Thanksgiving dinner.

The dinner is scheduled for Nov. 24, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at 1005 Cherry Avenue.

Organizations That Care consists of Our Kids, Our Future, LLC., the John-Trell Foundation, One Albany, and The X for Boys.

The organizations said they are aiming to provide meals to 1,200 Albany families. Last year, they feed over 600 families.

To donate, become a sponsor, or a volunteer, contact Shavokia Bryant at (678) 631-8178.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Worth County
4 killed in Worth Co. wreck
Georgia’s Insurance and Safety Fire commissioner Jim Beck was indicted on 38 counts of fraud,...
Former Georgia insurance commissioner sentenced to 7 years
Markeise Dennis was convicted of shooting at several Albany State University band fraternity...
Man sentenced in 2020 ASU fraternity shooting
1515 Clark Ave. is seeking a liquor license.
Albany City commissioner opposes liquor license for east Albany business
Two people were charged after killing an alligator out of season.
2 charged after killing alligator out of hunting season at Lake Seminole

Latest News

The Tift County Chamber of Commerce held its first blood drive for cancer patients who need...
Tift Co. Chamber hosts inaugural blood drive
South Georgia Medical Center (Source: WALB)
SGMC to host lunch and learn event about breast cancer
Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission
Albany-Dougherty EDC to host its first regional job fair
Darrion Ratliff is Georgia's youngest certified elections official.
Meet Darrion, Ga’s youngest certified election worker