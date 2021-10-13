Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Albany Dougherty Judicial Building undergoes reconstruction

By Molly Godley
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Construction has started on the Albany Dougherty Judicial Building. In April, the building had extensive flooding.

WALB Exclusive: An inside look at the Albany Dougherty Judicial Building water damage

They are starting construction from the top floor and working their way down. Facilities Management Director Heidi Minnick said they hope to be done with courtrooms damaged by the end of November. It may be until January before the lobby is done.

Minnick said they just recently finished up the third-floor state courtroom, now they are working on the second floor.

Heidi Minnick, Director Of Facilities Management Dougherty County
Heidi Minnick, Director Of Facilities Management Dougherty County(WALB)

“We had to replace carpet, repair walls, we’ve had to replace every piece of security equipment in the lobby. We have to redo the lobby ceiling and restore the marble flooring,” said Minnick.

The cause of this damage came from a coffee pot.

They had to fix carpet, floors, and paint walls due to the flooding.
They had to fix carpet, floors, and paint walls due to the flooding.(WALB)

“The line to a coffee pot disconnected and caused a leak that was found. We found four inches of water it went from the state courtroom into the jury room and the water was running like you would see if your hose was on low,” said Minnick.

They are making changes to stop this from happening again and looking at other county buildings to make sure it doesn’t happen there too.

Courtroom after flooding
Courtroom after flooding(Dougherty County Government)

“We’ve capped off the line in the ceiling. We’re going to put a cover over the waterline and going to replumb with the correct plumbing to prevent this from happening in the future,” said Minnick.

The reconstruction process has taken months, Minnick said this is due to supply shortages stemming from the pandemic.

lobby after flooding
lobby after flooding(Dougherty County Government)

The total costs for the repairs and replacement of furniture and technology are more than $550,000. Minnick said insurance did cover all of those costs.

“The lobby is going to be the most time-consuming and involved so that is where we’ll end it. It will allow employees to come back into their spaces quicker if we just have the lobby closed,” said Minnick.

We will keep you updated when they finish the reconstruction process.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Worth County
4 killed in Worth Co. wreck
Georgia’s Insurance and Safety Fire commissioner Jim Beck was indicted on 38 counts of fraud,...
Former Georgia insurance commissioner sentenced to 7 years
1515 Clark Ave. is seeking a liquor license.
Albany City commissioner opposes liquor license for east Albany business
Markeise Dennis was convicted of shooting at several Albany State University band fraternity...
Man sentenced in 2020 ASU fraternity shooting
Two people were charged after killing an alligator out of season.
2 charged after killing alligator out of hunting season at Lake Seminole

Latest News

VLCDA celebrate Manufacturing week.
VLCDA highlights the economic importance of the manufacturing industry
Dougherty County and Albany Kiwanis clubs have combined to serve more people.
Albany, Dougherty clubs merge to serve more people
Some headstones belonging to veterans at Sunset Hill Cemetery.
Valdosta seeking volunteers to help clean up veterans’ headstones
The dinner will be on Nov. 24 at 1005 Cherry Ave.
Albany organizations gearing up to provide community with Thanksgiving dinner