Albany-Dougherty EDC to host its first regional job fair

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The closing of Coats and Clark left around 190 employees jobless in Albany, which prompted the Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission (EDC) to organize the Southwest Georgia Regional Job Fair.

The EDC’s goal is to provide resources to help better both the individuals as well as the businesses in the area.

South Georgia Regional Job Fair (WALB)

“We are hoping to get 190 people some, some positions in the area. Obviously, with Coats and Clarks’ closure, they have some that will be absorbed in their existing industry that is staying in Albany. But we do have those, around 120, that will be looking for somewhere else to work and that’s the goal. It’s really, that’s kind of how all of this came about was to get those employees that may be displaced in front of the employers. So we hope to at least get 120,″ said Jana Dyke, the president and CEO of the Albany-Dougherty Economic.

The jobs that will be available at the job fair will be full-time, part-time and seasonal positions.

The event will be held on Nov. 9, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will be held at the Albany Civic Center.

The EDC is also looking into providing free bus transportation to and from the job fair.

For more information, visit the Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission’s website and social media pages.

