Albany, Dougherty clubs merge to serve more people

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Kiwanis clubs that have been a part of the Albany and Dougherty County area are merging to serve more people and kids.

The Kiwanis Club has been around globally for more than 100 years.

Dewey Smith, who’s on the Albany-Dougherty Board of Directors, said the club has been in Dougherty County for 70 years. (WALB)

Dewey Smith, who’s on the Albany-Dougherty Board of Directors, said the club has been in Dougherty County for 70 years.

Smith said they host different charitable events to inspire less fortunate kids. One that he cherished most is teaching challenged kids how to ride a bike.

“I had never taught a child, except my own, how to ride a bike in the backyard, but somebody that didn’t even have one. I’ve never done that. I’ve never delivered meals on wheels to people if it hadn’t been for Kiwanis, I’d just go to work and come home. Now, I’m helping my community,” said Smith.

Mike Bertram, president of the newly combined club, said Kiwanis is for adults, but they’re also involved in elementary schools and colleges.

Bertram said he got involved when he was younger, receiving scholarships from the club that helped him with college. Now, he helps raise these funds.

Mike Bertram, president of the newly combined club, said Kiwanis is for adults, but they’re also involved in elementary schools and colleges. (WALB)

“We have a golf tournament that we raise money to give scholarships to college seniors to help them get started. We give out five to seven $1,000 scholarships each year,” said Bertram.

Right now, they have more than 70 members, but they’re always looking for more.

“Other clubs in our community, they do great service. But we are hands-on organizations. We are dedicated to building our community, one child at a time,” Bertram said.

They are hosting a pancake breakfast and 5K this Saturday.

That event starts at 8 a.m. The funds are used to help with the work they do in Dougherty County. They also donate to other organizations like the Red Cross and Salvation Army.

For more information, call (229) 894-9903.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.