19-year-old arrested in Douglas homicide

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged in the July death of Joshua Lashawn Brown, 21, according to the Douglas Police Department’s (DPD) Facebook page.

DPD announced Wednesday that Andre Larron Benjamin, 19, was arrested following an “extensive investigation” that included the cooperation and assistance of the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Crime Lab.

On 07/15/2021 officers with the Douglas Police Department responded to Georgian Woods Apartments on McNeil Dr. in... Posted by Douglas GA Police Department on Wednesday, October 13, 2021

Officers responded to Georgian Woods Apartments on McNeil Drive on July 17 in reference to Brown’s murder. No other details about his death were released.

The Facebook post says Benjamin has been charged with felony murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

DPD also said that evidence indicates that there are additional offenders and more charges are expected.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Investigator J. Clayton by phone at (912) 384-2222 or by email at jclayton@cityofdouglas.com. You can also send a private message via Facebook messenger.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.