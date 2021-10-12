Ask the Expert
Warm and dry until the weekend

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 12:50 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A canopy of clouds covered SGA Monday. However it remained rain-free as a very dry airmass dominates. This trends holds with high pressure in control which keeps dry conditions in place until a cold front arrives this weekend. Other than some passing clouds and a shift in winds our quiet weather continues with a warming trend through the week. Temperatures will run about 5-8 degrees above average as highs top upper 80s around 90 and lows hold mid-upper 60s.

Look for a pattern change as the weekend gets underway. As a strong cold front moves into SGA Saturday scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms become likely through the afternoon into the evening. The front quickly passes leaving behind a taste of fall and drier air. Expect cooler temperatures Sunday into early week as lows drop into the low 60 then upper 50s and highs into the 70s.

In the tropics two areas of interest are being watch by the NHC. The probability remains low for tropical development over the next 5 days. Chances are low but if one gets 39mph winds it would become Tropical Storm Wanda. It’s the last name on the 2021 hurricane list.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

