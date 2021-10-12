Team of the Week: Valwood Valiants

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valwood enters this new week feeling good, fresh off their first win in nearly a month, going on the road to Damascus to take down SGA.

The Warriors were a team the Valiants had not beaten since 2013, it was a win that meant a lot and that is why Valwood is this weeks Team of the Week.

Valwood offensively was clicking on all cylinders on Friday night, they had the running game going led by senior Noah Pettigrew and a 37 point night would end up being more than enough.

It was a big win for Valwood as they head into a bye with region play on the way.

This is a team that believes their best ball is still in front of them and the guys know they can still be a force within the GISA.

”It was huge for the team morale, we needed something positive to happen, you know they’ve done a great job up until this point, they’ve realized the kind of schedule that we’ve played,” said Valiants head coach Justin Henderson. “Interacting with them, coaching them, practice or games you wouldn’t know that we were 1-5 going into that game but I don’t really want to tell on them, they will probably be mad at me but it sounded like a softball team driving back they were singing songs and all of that stuff so they were definitely excited to win. They want to prove it to everyone at this point, you know the time to talk is over with, they want to get out there on Friday night and show people who we are.”

Up next for the Valiants, a road date at Southland on October 22nd.

